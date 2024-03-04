Radio From Hell Bill Frost on TV for March 4th, 2024 By Radio From Hell Posted on March 4, 2024 Share Tweet Share Share Email The Cleaning Lady (Season 3, Tuesday March 5, Fox/Hulu) Dark Side of the Ring (Season 5, Tuesday March 5, Vice) Animal Control (Season 2, Wednesday March 6, Fox/Hulu) The Gentlemen (New Series, Thursday March 7, Netflix) Ricky Stanicky (Movie, Thursday March 7, Prime Video) Damsel (Movie, Friday March 8, Netflix) First Time Female Director (Movie, Friday March 8, The Roku Channel) The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy (Season 2, Friday March 8, Apple TV+) 96th Academy Awards (Special, Sunday March 10, ABC) Related Items:96th academy awards, animal control, Bill, billfrost, billfrostontv, damsel, first time female director, gina, Kerry, radiofromhell, rfh, ricky stanicky, the cleaning lady. dark side of the ring, the gentlemen, the reluctant traveler, X96 Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Geek News on the Radio for March 4th, 2024 Boner of the Day for March 4th, 2024 Barbie The Movie – In Concert