Boner of the Day for March 4th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THEY HAVE RUBBED HER BREASTS SO MUCH THEY ARE NOW DISCOLORED
The famous Molly Malone statue is located on Suffolk Street in Dublin, Ireland. The statue of Molly Malone goes with the story of a fictional woman that sold mussels and cockles and died of the fever. The statue has over the years, however, is starting to wear due to people rubbing and touching the breasts of Molly Malone for “good luck.” This has caused many to be upset as the gesture of doing so to the statue is misogynistic. “We want everyone to behave respectfully around the statue. We will have to take a balanced view,” said arts officer Ray Yeates.
via Yahoo! News
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: HOW MUCH LONGER SHOULD UTAH PERMIT THIS ORGANIZED CRIME SYNDICATE TO OPERATE
The Kingston polygamous sect has had about ten women file a complaint against them. The complaints consist of many alleged sexual crimes like sexual abuse, rape, and sexual battery. There is also many cases of alleged physical and emotional abuse. There are other alleged cases in the sect similar to these involving children as well. The women have even reported cases of alleged incest. “Almost all were denied an ordinary education, physically abused (or threatened with abuse), taught to fear outsiders, and forced to work for years of their childhoods, often in grueling jobs, with little or no pay,” states the complaint.
Boner Candidate #3: WE HAD TO FIND OUT IF THEY WERE ALPHA CHI RHO WORTHY
In Myrtle Beach, members of the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity at Coastal Carolina University, have been accused of extreme hazing of former pledges. A student pledging to the fraternity has said that he was shot with an air gun multiple times because he answered questions incorrectly about the history of the fraternity. Another former pledge has come forward to say the allegations are true. Other acts of hazing included drinking bong water and eating butter that had been rolled in dirt. The members of the fraternity, however, deny that any of the hazing accusations happened.
via The Sun News