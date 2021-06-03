Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 3rd, 2021

Artsies:

Undine – German romance with mythical elements – VOD – 3 1/2 stars

The story of Undine, a mythological water nymph is re-told with the added spice of murder.

Director: Christian Petzold

Starring: Paula Beer, Franz Rogoski, Maryam Zaree

Fartsies:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – horror franchise – theaters and HBO Max – Not screened for critics

A horror story featuring genuine paranormal investigators starts with fighting for the soul of a boy.

Director: Michael Chaves

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor

Witnesses – Joseph Smith-related drama – area theaters – 2 1/2 stars

The untold, true story about David Whitmer, Oliver Cowdery and Martin Harris’s discovery of golden plates with ancient inscriptions.

Director: Mark Goodman

Starring: Michael Zuccola, Caleb J. Spivak, Lincoln Hoppe

Spirit: Untamed – horse-based animated tale – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

The rebellious Lucky Prescott befriends Spirit, a wild mustang with an equally rebellious nature.

Director: Elaine Bogan, Ennio Torresan

Starring: Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin

