Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 3rd, 2021

Artsies:
Undine – German romance with mythical elements – VOD – 3 1/2 stars
The story of Undine, a mythological water nymph is re-told with the added spice of murder.
Director: Christian Petzold
Starring: Paula Beer, Franz Rogoski, Maryam Zaree
Fartsies:
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – horror franchise – theaters and HBO Max – Not screened for critics
A horror story featuring genuine paranormal investigators starts with fighting for the soul of a boy.
Director: Michael Chaves
Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor
Witnesses – Joseph Smith-related drama – area theaters – 2 1/2 stars
The untold, true story about David Whitmer, Oliver Cowdery and Martin Harris’s discovery of golden plates with ancient inscriptions.
Director: Mark Goodman
Starring: Michael Zuccola, Caleb J. Spivak, Lincoln Hoppe
Spirit: Untamed – horse-based animated tale – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
The rebellious Lucky Prescott befriends Spirit, a wild mustang with an equally rebellious nature.
Director: Elaine Bogan, Ennio Torresan
Starring: Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin
