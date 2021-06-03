Boner Fight for June 3rd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: COULDN’T SOMEONE HAVE NOTICED THIS?

A 6-year old girl was forced through 473 unnecessary surgeries because of her adopted mother. The surgeries included hormonal implants, and a feeding tube directly in her stomach. The girl was taken into proper care, where she was found to be perfectly healthy.

via Insider

Boner Candidate #2: I WAS AIMING FOR THE DOG.

A Texas mother shot her 5-year old son in an accident while trying to shoot a dog across the street.

via ABC News