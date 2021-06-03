Billie Eilish Is Happier Than Ever In Self-directed Music Video For “Lost Cause”

As fans suspected, Billie Eilish’s “Lost Cause” video has been released. The new video debuted on Wednesday (June 2) and features Eilish and her girl squad running around a mansion in their Skims, as Kim Kardashian pointed out the product placement in her Instagram Story.

The girls have a Silly String fight and there is a lot of dancing and twerking going on. “Lost Cause” is about an ex-love that Billie deems as a “Lost Cause.”

The new song is the fourth release from Billie’s upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, the blue-eyed singer recently released “My Future,” “Therefore I Am” and “Your Power.”

.@BillieEilish creates the best antidote for getting over a guy in her new single and music video for "Lost Cause"https://t.co/2YSgnEBVPB — billboard (@billboard) June 2, 2021

Billie Eilish made headlines with her British Vogue cover where she ditched her baggy clothes and wore form-fitting lingerie on the cover, which she revisits in the new video.

