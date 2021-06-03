Musician Does ‘Cartmancoustic’ Covers

A TikTok user is setting the Internet on fire with his Eric Cartman imitations.

Fernando Ufret is spot on with the impression and even does it while singing.

The musician even invented his own genre of music called ‘Cartmancoustic.’

His recent Cartman covers of Linkin Park’s “In The End” and Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” are bringing joy to music and South Park fans everywhere.

Check out the covers on TikTok.

Do you do any impressions?