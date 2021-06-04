Boner of the Day for June 4th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: I DON’T THINK HE HAS TO SAY ‘I’M A TRUMP MAN.’

A self described ‘Trump man’ in Ohio was arrested for serial pooping. The crappy act comprised of him defecating on the lawns of his democratic neighbors.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: CRUELLA D’TRUMP

Lara trump has earned herself the nickname ‘Cruella Trump’ for being the face of a dog rescue charity that funneled money into the pockets of the Trump family.

via The Daily Edge

Boner Candidate #3: ANYTHING TASTES GOOD WHEN IT’S DEEP FRIED.

A woman in the Philippines was baffled to discover a deep fried towel in her order. She shared the incident on social media, including a deep fried unboxing style video.

via The New York Post

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S RIGHT THERE… SEE IT… I’M TELLING YOU IT’S RIGHT THERE

Salvatore Garau, an Italian artist, recently sold a piece for $18,000 at an auction. The piece in question is an ‘invisible statue’ meant to represent and reflect how we shape a god we’ve never seen. It must be kept carefully in a 5×5 foot area, in a private room without obstructions.

via Hype Beast

Boner Candidate #2: HATEFUL CRIME IN KAYSVILLE

Pride week is a wonderful time, for mostly everyone. A man in Kaysville is being charged for tearing down someone else’s pride flag and burning it along side a hateful note with language as colorful as the flag.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: DUMMER THAN A LOCAMOTIVE.

A man impersonating Super Man in Brazil is attempting to re-create his iconic ability to stop a train with nothing but his hands. The man is a comedian, in a controlled environment but the train didn’t stop as planned. He’s surprisingly unscathed, as if he was a man of steel.

via The New York Post