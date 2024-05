David Corenswet new Superman

Another Furiosa Trailer

Coming to theaters May 24th, 2024

Twisters Trailer

Coming to theaters in July 19th, 2024

Battlestar Galactica Amazon Prime

The beloved show is now on Amazon Prime! Read more here!

Lego Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy Trailer

Vin Diesel Riddick Movie

Vin Diesel will be doing the fourth installment as Richard B. Reddick. Read more here!

Michelle Yoh in Blade Runner TV Series

New TV series Blade Runner: 2099 starring Michelle Yoh! Read more here!