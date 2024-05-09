Boner of the Day for May 9th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: A BIT OF AN OVER-REACTION.
Teens, Luke Hatcher and Tristen Smith were fishing in a pond in a part of a gated area in Tampa Bay. They had been told not to fish there before but it didn’t matter to them, until after a recent incident that is making them change their mind about fishing there. As the two teens were leaving the pond, they were approached and chased by a man with a knife. One of the boys decided to video what was happening and it helped police make the arrest of the man named Edward Cullum. Many in the community aren’t pleased the teens were fishing in the pond, but think being chased was definitely an overreaction.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: HE CAN’T PROVE IT, BUT HE FEELS IN IN HIS BONES…THOSE ILLEGALS ARE VOTING AND THEY’RE VOTING FOR DEMOCRATS.
Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, made a statement on Wednesday at a press conference in reference to the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility that was very interesting. “We all know, intuitively, that a lot of illegals are voting in federal elections. But it’s not been something that is easily provable. We don’t have that number,” said Johnson. Johnson is a believer in the theory that illegal immigrants vote in elections, however, what Johnson said is true, there is no proof that this actually is happening.
via Yahoo! News
Boner Candidate #3: SOMEONE PLEASE….THINK OF THE CHILDREN.
A new program, Summer EBT Program, to help feed kids during the summer is apparently not coming to Utah. There are over 200,000 kids in Utah that already qualify for free or reduced lunch, but this new federal program is not going to be helping them. Advocate for “Utahns Against Hunger”, Neil Rickard, talks about how the new program would help with food insecurity families face during the summer by giving $120 to the families. “Forty dollars a month doesn’t sound like a ton, but if you’re on the threshold of being food insecure it makes a real difference for your family and their finances,” said Rickard.
via Fox 13