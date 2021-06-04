Boner Fight for June 4th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: CRUELLA D’TRUMP
Lara trump has earned herself the nickname ‘Cruella Trump’ for being the face of a dog rescue charity that funneled money into the pockets of the Trump family.
Boner Candidate #2: HATEFUL CRIME IN KAYSVILLE
Pride week is a wonderful time, for mostly everyone. A man in Kaysville is being charged for tearing down someone else’s pride flag and burning it along side a hateful note with language as colorful as the flag.
