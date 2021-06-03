Geek News on the Radio for June 3rd, 2021

The Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It

The next installment of the horror franchise will focus on a pair of paranormal investigators investigating demon possession.

via Variety

Jupiter’s Legacy is Ending, Netflix Pursing New Millarworld Projects

Jupiter’s Legacy is coming to an end, but not before letting fans know Millar’s plan to explore the world in a spin-off series titled: ‘Super Crooks.’

via The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Neill Has no Clue What’s Going on in Thor: Love and Thunder

The actor describes himself as ‘completely baffled’ with the plot, his character and what he should be doing.

via Inforney

Sean Bean Find Out About the Ending of Game of Thrones

The actor who played Ned Stark in the first season didn’t stay caught up with the show. When he was told about the ending, he said: “Oh, good for them” in reference to the show’s winning party.

via Coming Soon