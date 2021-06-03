Geek News on the Radio for June 3rd, 2021

The Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It
The next installment of the horror franchise will focus on a pair of paranormal investigators investigating demon possession.
Jupiter’s Legacy is Ending, Netflix Pursing New Millarworld Projects
Jupiter’s Legacy is coming to an end, but not before letting fans know Millar’s plan to explore the world in a spin-off series titled: ‘Super Crooks.’
Sam Neill Has no Clue What’s Going on in Thor: Love and Thunder
The actor describes himself as ‘completely baffled’ with the plot, his character and what he should be doing.
Sean Bean Find Out About the Ending of Game of Thrones
The actor who played Ned Stark in the first season didn’t stay caught up with the show. When he was told about the ending, he said: “Oh, good for them” in reference to the show’s winning party.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.