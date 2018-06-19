Boner Fight for June 19th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: CULTURE SMULTURE….EVERYONE NEEDS TO LOOK THE SAME.

Westlake High School staff were directing the graduating seniors who stood in line backstage: “Unzip your gowns.” Finehafo’ou Malohifo’ou had slid into the middle of the pack with the other students whose last names started with M, N and O. When the staffers got to his group, he pulled open his dark blue robe. It felt a little weird, he thought, but they were probably just checking to make sure no one was sneaking in an airhorn or some firecrackers. Under his gown, Malohifo’ou had on dress clothes, a crisp white button-up shirt and black trousers. Over his waist, he wore a tan woven mat — a ta’ovala cloth to honor his Tongan heritage. “Take it off or you can’t walk,” Malohifo’ou said an administrator insisted, pointing at the wrap.

Boner Candidate #2: CHRISTIAN PSYCHIATRIST SERVICES.

A psychiatrist in Tennessee had her license suspended for allegedly whipping at least 10 patients and referring to them as “mules.” The Tennessee Department of Health suspended Dr. Valerie Augustus’ medical license after finding out about her abusive actions with multiple patients in 2015, WMC reports. The health department found that Augustus allegedly whipped her patients with a riding crop, whips and other items. Augustus is a licensed physician and is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology as an adult psychiatrist. Augustus works at her own private practice, called Christian Psychiatrist Services in Germantown, Tennessee, which is just less than 30 minutes east of Memphis. Christian Psychiatrist Services’ website states that Augustus has been in private practice for more than 15 years.

Read More