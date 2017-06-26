Boner Fight for June 26th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: HOW HORRIBLE ARE PEOPLE?

Family searches for plaque missing from 12-year-old girl’s grave. The family of 12-year-old Leslie Meyer is asking for the missing plaque on her gravestone to be returned or replaced. The little girl was buried at the Memorial Estates Cemetery in Cottonwood Heights almost 10 years ago to the day after she was killed in a car crash. Family noticed Saturday her memorial plaque was missing from the gravesite. They fear they may have been targeted. “I honestly don’t know what to think of it. It looks like someone tore out her photo. The bolts and all of it,” said Skye Meyer, Leslie’s aunt and good friend. “It’s a huge disrespect to the dead.”

Boner Candidate #2: GIMME A LOOK AND I PROMISE I’LL GO TO CHURCH

A Kaysville man who police say convinced a 17-year-old he would start going to church if she exposed herself to him now faces a felony sex abuse charge. Leland Christopher Bowers, 37, was charged June 8 in 2nd District Court with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. In May, police say Bowers began communicating with a girl on Facebook. The two arranged to meet at an undisclosed church. “The defendant made a promise to the 17-year-old female that if she exposed her breasts to him he would attend church,” according to charging documents and a search warrant affidavit unsealed Sunday. The girl agreed to show Bowers, but told him he could not touch her. However, when she lifted her shirt, Bowers grabbed her, the charges state.

