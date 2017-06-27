Boner Fight for June 27th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THAT WAS OUR BEST SIPPY CUP.

An Ohio mother was brutally beaten in a park by a couple who became irate after her child broke their toddler’s sippy cup, according to a report. The unidentified young mother of two was left seriously wounded with a broken jaw following the attack in front of her children earlier this month at Westgate Park in Columbus, WAVY-TV reported. The June 10 confrontation started when one of the woman’s children broke another child’s sippy cup. The mother then apologized to that child’s mom and offered to pay $10 for the broken cup, according to the news outlet. The other mom flew into a rage, saying that $10 was not enough — and to avoid any further confrontation, the victim apologized for a second time and moved away.

Boner Candidate #2: WE WILL SLAP THOSE GAY DEMONS OUT OF YOU.

For two years, Matthew Fenner said he pleaded with authorities to investigate his allegations that a group of fellow congregants at the Word of Faith Fellowship church had punched, slapped and choked him to expel his “homosexual demons.” An Associated Press investigation found that Rutherford County investigators and then-District Attorney Brad Greenway delayed investigating and told Fenner his only option was to pursue misdemeanor charges against the church members he said assaulted him for nearly two hours in the evangelical church’s sanctuary. The AP’s conclusions are based on more than a dozen interviews and court documents, along with a series of secretly made recordings that were provided of Fenner’s meetings with law enforcement authorities, including Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis.

