Boner Fight for June 4th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I’M THE FUN DERMATOLOGIST

An attorney representing three women in cases against an Atlanta-area dermatologist known for singing and dancing while performing surgery says nearly 100 other women have contacted her office to claim they, too, suffered under the doctor's scalpel. In videos once posted to Dr. Windell Boutte's public YouTube channel, the board-certified dermatologist can be seen singing as she cuts into a patient or rapping and dancing with surgical instruments in hand during surgical procedures. At times, assistants in scrubs sashayed alongside her. Susan Witt, an attorney representing three women who claim they suffered from Boutte's work, said close to 100 women reached out to her office in the past week to complain about their results. "I've had more phone calls and emails than I could respond to," she said. Several former patients said they experienced serious post-surgical complications due to infections, according to Witt.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THE BACKFLIP G-MAN.

An off-duty FBI agent accidentally shot a bystander in the leg when his gun fell from its holster as he cavorted on the dance-floor of a bar in Denver, Colorado, police said. Video widely shared on Twitter shows the agent strutting his stuff and then performing a backflip. The gun falls to the floor and, as the agent goes to grab it, fires a shot. The fellow customer hit by the bullet was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. It is unclear if the agent, who has not been named, will face charges or disciplinary action. The video shows that his wild moves on the dance-floor had attracted an appreciative crowd at the Mile High Spirits and Distillery bar on Saturday night. But the mood quickly changed when the gun went off. As shocked patrons look on, the agent retrieves his weapon, holds up his hands and leaves the floor. Denver Police Department said the agent “was dancing at a nightclub when his firearm became dislodged from its waistband holster and fell on to the floor. When the agent retrieved his handgun an unintended discharge occurred”.

