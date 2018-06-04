Geek News on the Radio for June 4th, 2018

Wonder Woman 2: cast, release date and everything we know so far

Grossing more than $389 million at the US box office, Wonder Woman has been one of this summer’s biggest blockbusters. It was no surprise that Gal Gadot would be donning her cape once again, and returning to our screens as the Amazonian princess. Here’s everything we know about the sequel so far: Warner Bros have announced that Gal Gadot will be returning to play the titular superhero in the sequel. Screen Rant are also reporting that Chris Pine will be returning, although it’s not entirely clear how, given the ending of Wonder Woman. Kirsten Wiig was confirmed to be playing the villain Cheetah in the new movie on March 9. Confirmed on Twitter by Jenkins, the director wrote: “So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true. So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned.”

Jason Momoa exits reboot of cursed film The Crow five weeks before production

The film was due to start production in five weeks but Jason and Corin both took to social media to confirm that they had to ‘let go of this dark and emotional dream project’. ‘I’ve waited 8 years to play this dream role,’ said Jason. ‘I love you [director] @corinhardy and @sonypictures unfortunately I may have to wait 8 more. Not our team. But I swear I will. James O’Barr sorry to let you down I won’t on the next. This film needs to be set free. And to the fans. Sorry. I can’t play anything but what this film deserves and it needs love. I’m ready when it’s right. Love u Corin aloha j.’ ‘I knew from the off, that the idea of making a new version of The Crow was never going to be for everyone, because it is a beloved film,’ wrote Corin in a long and emotional post on Instagram, accompanied with a picture of Jason in the iconic black and white make up. He added: ‘And I say that as someone in love with it myself. But I poured everything I had into the last 3.5 years of work, to try & create something which honoured what the Crow stood for; from James O’Barr’s affecting graphic novel, to Alex Proyas’s original movie, with great respect to Brandon Lee and with the desire to make something bold and new, that myself, as an obsessive fan, could be proud of.

DON’T EXPECT TO SEE A LOT OF JAMIE FOXX’S SPAWN IN THE NEW MOVIE

Jamie Foxx’s Spawn won’t be hogging much of the spotlight in Blumhouse Productions’ upcoming movie. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane said the film starring Foxx will be a “creep movie” and will feature the character as more of a monster that lurks in the shadows than a traditional superhero. McFarlane, who is also set to write and direct the upcoming film, says he’s looking to get moviegoing audiences out of “superhero mode.” In order to do so, the focus will be taken off of Spawn and will instead be placed on private investigator Twitch Williams. Transforming this big budget release into a creep movie will see Spawn cast out of the spotlight and will instead have him act as a driving force for the other characters. In fact, in an interview with SyFy, McFarlane said we won’t see any “hero shots” of Spawn in the advertising or in the movie, and they won’t be “showing the full character that we’re used to seeing in superhero movie marketing.” This reboot of the Spawn franchise, which includes the critically disappointing 1997 film, is sure to buck current superhero trends in favor of something different. The character first appeared in a 1992 comic of the same name and gained his powers by dying and making a deal with an evil being so he could see his wife once again. In doing so he gained superhuman strength and speed, as well as the abilities to teleport, shape-shift, and more.

Preacher Season 3 Trailer: Jesse’s Back Home And At War With Everyone

The season 3 trailer for AMC’s Preacher finds Jesse and co. in the company of the L’Angelles and on a collision course with Herr Starr and the rest of the Grail. This is the first look at footage from the new season, which comes on the heels of a teaser trailer that was more a collection of all the characters the show has amassed. The trailer also offers a cursory glimpse at what the story will consist of, and, in addition to Jesse’s fitful search for the absent God, it will see him, Tulip and Cassidy preparing for war with the religious organization that tried to recruit him and make use of the power of Genesis in season 2. And, as has long been known, Jesse will do this with the help of, or perhaps in spite of, his extended family, the L’Angelles. The L’Angelle clan has been hinted at throughout the series so far, and from those hints its easy to see why Jesse might be reluctant to take up with them again. Unfortunately for him, extenuating circumstances mean the family will be together once again, if only because Gran’ma (Betty Buckley) is the only person Jesse knows who can bring the dead back to life. As is usually the case, there’s a price to pay for such things, and for Jesse that means an extended stay in Angelville.

