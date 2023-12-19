Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 19th, 2023

What I saw:

The Boys in the Boat – historic sports drama – theaters, Christmas Day – 2 1/2 stars

A 1930s-set story centered on the University of Washington’s rowing team, from their Depression-era beginnings to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. via IMDB

Director: George Clooney

Stars: Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Peter Guinness

The Iron Claw • family wrestling drama – theaters, Friday – 3 stars

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. via IMDB

Director: Sean Durkin

Stars: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson

Ferrari • auto racing biopic – theaters, Christmas Day – 3 1/2 stars

Enzo Ferrari’s auto empire is in crisis, so the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself, and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy. via IMDB

Director: Michael Mann

Stars: Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley, Giuseppe Festinese

Poor Things • Frankenstein-like satire – theaters, Friday – 4 stars

The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter; a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter. via IMDB

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Stars: Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe

Posting later:

The Color Purple – musical adaptation of Alice Walker book – theaters, Christmas Day

A decades-spanning tale of love and resilience and of one woman’s journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood. via IMDB

Director: Blitz Bazawule

Stars: Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire – Zack Snyder not-Star Wars – Netflix, Friday

When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival. via IMDB

Director: Zack Snyder

Stars: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ed Skrein

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – DC comics sequel – theaters, Friday

Aquaman balances his duties as king and as a member of the Justice League, all while planning a wedding. Black Manta is on the hunt for Atlantean tech to help rebuild his armor. Orm plots to escape his Atlantean prison. via IMDB

Director: James Wan

Stars: Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, Patrick Wilson

Migration – animated ducks – theaters, Friday

A family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime. via IMDB

Director: Benjamin Renner, Guylo Homsy

Stars: Isabela Merced, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina