Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 19th, 2023

What I saw:
The Boys in the Boat – historic sports drama – theaters, Christmas Day – 2 1/2 stars
A 1930s-set story centered on the University of Washington’s rowing team, from their Depression-era beginnings to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. via IMDB
Director: George Clooney
Stars: Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Peter Guinness
The Iron Claw • family wrestling drama – theaters, Friday – 3 stars
The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. via IMDB
Director: Sean Durkin
Stars: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson
Ferrari • auto racing biopic – theaters, Christmas Day – 3 1/2 stars
Enzo Ferrari’s auto empire is in crisis, so the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself, and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy. via IMDB
Director: Michael Mann
Stars: Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley, Giuseppe Festinese
Poor Things • Frankenstein-like satire – theaters, Friday – 4 stars
The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter; a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter. via IMDB
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Stars: Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe
Posting later:
The Color Purple – musical adaptation of Alice Walker book – theaters, Christmas Day
A decades-spanning tale of love and resilience and of one woman’s journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood. via IMDB
Director: Blitz Bazawule
Stars: Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire – Zack Snyder not-Star Wars – Netflix, Friday
When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival. via IMDB
Director: Zack Snyder
Stars: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ed Skrein
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – DC comics sequel – theaters, Friday
Aquaman balances his duties as king and as a member of the Justice League, all while planning a wedding. Black Manta is on the hunt for Atlantean tech to help rebuild his armor. Orm plots to escape his Atlantean prison. via IMDB
James Wan
Stars: Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, Patrick Wilson
Migration – animated ducks – theaters, Friday
A family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime. via IMDB
Director: Benjamin Renner, Guylo Homsy
Stars: Isabela Merced, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina