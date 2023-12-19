Boner of the Day for December 19th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WE DON’T CARE WHO YOU LOVE. WE CARE ABOUT WHERE YOU DO THE LOVIN’

A staff member for the United States Senate is no longer employed after revealing video of two men having sex in the Senate hearing room. Police are “looking into” the video while CNN does not report the name of the jobless individual. The former Senate staffer was employed by Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin’s office, who directed CNN to a post by Aidan Maese-Czeropski on LinkedIn. It reads, “This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

Boner Candidate #2: LET’S JUST GET RID OF ALL THE BOOKS IN THE LIBRARY

Davis School District has now added the Quran to the list of books being carefully examined, about being banned, due to how appropriate it is. The list of religious texts facing scrutiny continues to grow including The Book of Mormon, and The Bible. Although last June, Davis School District determined that The Bible could stay on shelves. The individual who submitted the book review request, to Davis School District, only wrote two sentences, “This book is full of sex and violence. It is on too many pages to list.” They also had a link to a Wikipedia page titled, “Violence in the Quran.” Both The Book of Mormon and the Quran, are still under review for the Davis School District libraries.

Boner Candidate #3: THE MAYOR OF NEW YORK SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM OFFICE, IMMEDIATELY, ON THE GROUNDS THAT HE IS TOO DUMB TO BE THE MAYOR OF NEW YORK

The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, was far too excited about the potential the the city. During an interview with Pix 11’s Dan Mannarino, he was asked to describe 2023 in one word. His initial response was, “New York” but later the Mayor continues, “This is a place where every day you wake up and you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our trade center to a person who is celebrating a new business opening. This is a very, very complicated city, and that’s why it’s the greatest city on the globe.” News has broke out last November that the Chief Fundraiser of Eric Adams, had his house raided due to potential illegal donations, Eric’s phone was seized by federal authorities, and was accused of sexual assault.

