On Today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with some Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine, then Sean Mean joins us early this week for his movie reviews. After that, we award Boner of the Day and conduct another X Poll about unusual Christmas traditions. Then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and our Donut Critic joins us for our final sweets update before holiday break. And of course, we finish with the Boner Recap and news.

Watch above or listen below!!!