Boner of the Day for December 20th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: OPERATION NAUGHTY
In Sugar Land, Texas, high school principal James Brian Shillingburg has been arrested for prostitution solicitation. Shillingburg tried to pay $90 for sexual intercourse with a detective that was undercover for something called “Operation Naughty List.” The operation was conducted by police to catch people paying the sex workers. Shillingburg’s work has placed him on administrative leave.
via KHOU
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: HE WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH PUTTING A BAR IN THE WAY OF A COP CAR.
In St. Louis, Missouri, a police car crashed into the front of a gay bar. But, this somehow resulted in the co-owner of, James Pence, the bar to be arrested. Pence was supposedly arrested for not showing identification when he ran downstairs to see what the noise was when the police cruiser came through the front of the bar. The other co-owner of the bar, Chad Wick, was put in cuffs and taken away after Pence was taken out of cuffs. Wick has been charged with felony assault for allegedly hitting officers.
via RFT
Boner Candidate #3: HE KILLED A ONE IN A MILLION BUCK
A hunter in Virginia is being charged with an illegal killing of a deer that roams the Richmond neighborhood. The hunter who killed the deer made a post earlier in the month on social media about killing the deer. This led to the community having an outcry saying the deer was killed illegally, since the deer hangs out in the neighborhood. The investigation is ongoing.
via Fox 13