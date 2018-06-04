Amy Donaldson Sports for June 4th, 2018

Soccer

-Real Salt Lake beat Seattle 2-0, earning their third win in a row.

-Monarchs Monarchs play the RGV Toros today.

-Royals beat Sky Blue 2-1. Next up: North Carolina Courage on June. 16.

Basketball

NBA FINALS: Golden State takes a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 122-103 run. The Cavaliers made repeated runs, but Stephen Curry’s timely threes never let them gain momentum. He hit a Finals record nine 3-pointers in leading the team with 33 points.

More

-The Washington Capitals lead the Las Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 after a 3-1 victory Saturday night.

-Utah hired a new Athletic Director – Mark Harlan, former South Florida AD.

-I have, at times, discussed the sexist environment of sports. Now you can see/read it for yourself in the questions Serena Williams has to deal with after winning a tennis match HERE

-Abby Wambach gave a commencement speech and it’s worth watching or reading, even if you hate sports.

Amy’s column: The third try is indeed the charm at Squaw Peak 50-miler. What I learned about failure and living a brave life.