On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We begin with Frank Crist presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ followed by sports with Amy Donaldson. After that, we award the winner of Boner of the Day, and Victoria joins us with our Real Housewives of SLC update. Then, Bill Frost tells us what we need to watch on TV, just before we play a round of Beat Gina and talk about City Weekly’s Best Of Utah. As always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news.
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