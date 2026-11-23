Dig (New Series, Monday Nov. 23, Peacock)
New Wave (New Docuseries, Monday Nov. 23, MGM+)
Billy Bob Thornton Presents: The Mayflower (New Docuseries, Monday Nov. 23, Fox Nation)
You Can See Everything (Documentary, Tuesday Nov. 24, VOD Rent/Buy)
Blade Runner 2099 (New Series, Wednesday Nov. 25, Prime Video)
The Mosquito Bowl (Movie, Wednesday Nov. 25, Netflix)
The Hunting Wives (Season 2, Thursday Nov. 26, Netflix)
Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton: A SpongeBob Christmas Special (Special, Friday Nov. 27, Nickelodeon/Paramount+)
X96 is Utah's Original Alternative. It is self-aware. It is ingrained. It plays bands like Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cure, and Muse. It's part of a healthy diet and it's why native Utahns are so stout and stalwart. Listen and become part of it and it will become part of you.
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