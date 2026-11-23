Boner Candidate #1:

THEY ‘RE GONNA DO IT ANYWAY.

According to the BBC, the United States Army plans to trigger “five tonnes of degraded explosives” before the end of November. The army cited their reasons for doing this being that “there is an immediate risk that the lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant will explode as temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-1C) in the next several days.” This after the army “removed the doors to the bunker where the barrels were stored in preparation for the detonation and that made the explosives more ‘vulnerable to temperature changes’.” After a delay in the detonation, due to an environmental group expressing concern that locals didn’t have sufficient knowledge of the detonation, which would require them to evacuate, the Army has attempted to reschedule. That Iowa environmental group, along with the Sierra Club, have continued to resist the actions and have “filed a new motion on Sunday” that “includes declarations from environmental experts and local officials who support pausing the detonation, citing a lack of public notice and questioning the Army’s claim that delay would cause significant risks.”

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Boner Candidate #2:

WERE YOU ALIVE ON THIS PLANET?

When asked by a democrat “Was there an attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021?” Donald Trump’s presidential nominee for the U.S.’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Michael LoSapio, said “I—I don’t know.” When further pressed on the topic he said “No, I don’t believe it was an attack, no.” Shortly after this episode, two senators, one of which is a Republican, decided to initiate a pause on LoSapio’s nomination. Senator Ron Wyden said “You can’t have an insurrectionist Palantir executive in charge of our nation’s cybersecurity and election security. I will place a hold on Mr. LoSapio’s nomination.” All this according to an article on The New Republic’s website.

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Boner Candidate #3: PAYING A HIGH PRICE FOR HATRED

According to an article on boingboing.net, Kim Davis, who used to be a county clerk in the state of Kentucky, owes $565,285.91, “for refusing a gay marriage” over ten years ago and the associated legal fees for her attempts to appeal the fine she incurred for doing so. The article indicates that Davis is still refusing to pay what she owes and is claiming to not have the funds but “is accused of hiding her inheritance money so that litigation couldn’t access any of her money to pay the couple.” A lawyer involved in the case says they “have copies of the deeds by which she conveyed these properties just eight or nine months earlier,” which shows she is being dishonest about her lack of money.

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