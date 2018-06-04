Life

Bill Frost on TV for June 4th, 2018

Posted on

Dietland (Series Debut, Monday June 4, AMC)

 

Teachers (Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday June 5, TV Land)

 

Younger (Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday June 5, TV Land)

 

Humans (Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday June 5, AMC)

 

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Series Debut, Thursday June 7, Freeform)

 

Marcella (Season 2 Premiere, Friday June 8, Netflix)

 

Sense8 (Series Finale, Friday June 8, Netflix)

 

Claws (Season 2 Premiere, Sunday June 10, TNT)

 

