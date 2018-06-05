Boner Fight for June 5th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: IF YOU HAVE TOO MANY KIDS PEOPLE WILL LAUGH AT YOU.

A dad has been caught on camera kissing his three-day-old baby on the head before abandoning it in a church. Bitto Davis, 32, from Kerala, India, and his 28-year-old wife, Pravitha, were later arrested after the chilling footage was aired on local TV. Church security staff found the baby at 8.30 p.m. Thursday and called the police, reports India Today. They then reviewed the CCTV, which shows the dad strolling in before carefully placing his child on the ground. He then walks away but seemingly cannot help glancing back at the child one last time. When police detained the man and his wife, they reportedly claimed they had abandoned their own child because people laughed at them for having too many kids. It has been reported friends and family had mocked Pravitha for becoming pregnant again. A police officer told the Indian Express: “They already have three sons, aged eight, six and four and this was their fourth child.

Boner Candidate #2: AIRING THAT PHOTO WAS A MISTAKE…YA THINK?

The former owners of a Vermont television station will pay an undisclosed out-of-court settlement to the family of a murdered teacher after a photo of her nude body was aired during a news broadcast. Richard and Phil Ann Jenkins of Newport filed suit in March 2016 against CBS affiliate WCAX-TV, saying they suffered severe emotional distress after the station aired the image of the body of their daughter, Melissa Jenkins, during an October 2014 broadcast. The station was covering the trial of Allen Prue, of Waterford, who was later convicted of the 2012 killing of Melissa Jenkins.

