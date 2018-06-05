3-Bit Gaming for June 5th, 2018

E3 2018 (June 12-14) – biggest video game show of the year
Fallout 76
- Sort of a surprise announcement out of nowhere
- Game universe is set typically around 90-200 years after a nuclear apocalypse, this one is set only 20 years after the bombs fell
- The teaser trailer only reveals the Vault the game is set in and around – has been mentioned in past games
- Could potentially be a major departure from the main series, into survival horror
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Quick followup to Assassin’s Creed Origins which just came out in October
- Assassin in Ancient Greece is about all we know
Anthem
- Basically Iron Man with friends on a different planet
- Loot-driven multiplayer game
- Should have more details at E3
Kingdom Hearts 3
- Been waiting for this game since 2005
- Final Fantasy characters team up with Disney characters in Disney-themed worlds
- Big Hero 6, Toy Story, and Monster’s Inc. worlds added to the game
- Some people are praying that Star Wars or Marvel properties could make it into the game
- Have been many handheld games in between, but this is the first main title in 13 years
- Scheduled to release this year, should have some appearance at E3
The Division 2
- Follow-up to the disappointing 2016 title featuring a quarantined New York
- Third-person shooter where you play as a government sleeper agent trying to restore order
- Nothing announced beyond its existence – excited to see more
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Third-person action adventure featuring a female treasure hunter
- Lara Croft has kicked off the Mayan apocalypse and sets out to stop it
Microsoft
Halo 6
- Classic space marine first-person shooter
- Haven’t seen anything on this game yet, but some are predicting a surprise announcement
- Halo 5 saw the main character’s closest ally take over the galaxy
Gears of War
- Rumors flying that as many as 3 GoW games could be announced
- Even a battle royale game has been floated
PlayStation 4
Spider-Man
- Being developed by Insomniac Studios
- Classic Spider-Man game replete with web swinging and cool fights
Last of Us 2
- Third person action-adventure survival horror game
- Post apocalyptic game in which a fungal virus has destroyed humanity
- Original game from 2013 ended in Salt Lake City
Nintendo stuff – usually don’t have a huge E3 presence
Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu – announced prior to E3
- For Nintendo Switch – first major Pokemon game for the console
- Still sort of a mobile game due to the nature of the Switch
- Syncs up with Pokemon you catch in Pokemon Go
- Designed to be people’s first Pokemon game – different mechanics
- Has cooperative gameplay and a Pokemon ball controller
Smash Bros
- For the Nintendo Switch
Metroid Prime 4
- First person game for Nintendo Switch
- Play as a female space bounty hunter fighting aliens
