3-Bit Gaming for June 5th, 2018

E3 2018 (June 12-14) – biggest video game show of the year

 

Fallout 76

  • Sort of a surprise announcement out of nowhere
  • Game universe is set typically around 90-200 years after a nuclear apocalypse, this one is set only 20 years after the bombs fell
  • The teaser trailer only reveals the Vault the game is set in and around – has been mentioned in past games
  • Could potentially be a major departure from the main series, into survival horror

 

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

  • Quick followup to Assassin’s Creed Origins which just came out in October
  • Assassin in Ancient Greece is about all we know

 

Anthem

  • Basically Iron Man with friends on a different planet
  • Loot-driven multiplayer game
  • Should have more details at E3

 

Kingdom Hearts 3

  • Been waiting for this game since 2005
  • Final Fantasy characters team up with Disney characters in Disney-themed worlds
  • Big Hero 6, Toy Story, and Monster’s Inc. worlds added to the game
  • Some people are praying that Star Wars or Marvel properties could make it into the game
  • Have been many handheld games in between, but this is the first main title in 13 years
  • Scheduled to release this year, should have some appearance at E3

 

The Division 2

  • Follow-up to the disappointing 2016 title featuring a quarantined New York
  • Third-person shooter where you play as a government sleeper agent trying to restore order
  • Nothing announced beyond its existence – excited to see more

 

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

  • Third-person action adventure featuring a female treasure hunter
  • Lara Croft has kicked off the Mayan apocalypse and sets out to stop it

 

Microsoft

Halo 6 

  • Classic space marine first-person shooter
  • Haven’t seen anything on this game yet, but some are predicting a surprise announcement
  • Halo 5 saw the main character’s closest ally take over the galaxy

Gears of War

  • Rumors flying that as many as 3 GoW games could be announced
  • Even a battle royale game has been floated

 

PlayStation 4 

Spider-Man

  • Being developed by Insomniac Studios
  • Classic Spider-Man game replete with web swinging and cool fights

 

Last of Us 2

  • Third person action-adventure survival horror game
  • Post apocalyptic game in which a fungal virus has destroyed humanity
  • Original game from 2013 ended in Salt Lake City

 

Nintendo stuff – usually don’t have a huge E3 presence

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu – announced prior to E3

  • For Nintendo Switch – first major Pokemon game for the console
  • Still sort of a mobile game due to the nature of the Switch
  • Syncs up with Pokemon you catch in Pokemon Go
  • Designed to be people’s first Pokemon game – different mechanics
  • Has cooperative gameplay and a Pokemon ball controller

 

Smash Bros 

  • For the Nintendo Switch

 

Metroid Prime 4

  • First person game for Nintendo Switch
  • Play as a female space bounty hunter fighting aliens

