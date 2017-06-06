Boner Fight for June 6th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WE CAN’T AFFORD A DENTIST

A 48-year-old woman was charged Monday in 4th District Court with second-degree felony child abuse for allegedly yanking out her 7-year-old son’s teeth with needle-nose pliers. Court documents state Jeannine Isom, of Salt Lake City, purchased hand sanitizer and pliers at Walmart in Cedar Hills with the victim and his older brother on April 2. After purchasing the items, Isom allegedly pulled out two of the victim’s teeth in the Walmart bathroom. A Walmart employee and the victim’s older brother heard him screaming, so the brother took him out of the bathroom and out of the store, the documents state.

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S YOUR FAULT THE WATER HAS LEAD IN IT

A Flint, Michigan official has resigned after an audio recording surfaced of him blaming residents for their undrinkable water. On the recording, which was posted online, official Phil Stair can be heard bemoaning “n—-ers [who] don’t pay their bills.”According to NBC News, Stair worked as a sales manager at Genesee County Land Bank. He managed tax foreclosed houses for Genesee County, and Flint sits within its borders. Thousands of Flint residents are in danger of losing their homes due to unpaid water bills—but even now, a year and a half after the crisis was brought to light, that water remains unsuitable for drinking.Water activist Chelsea Lyons recorded Stair after she and a colleague met him at a local bar. After two days of recording, she posted his remarks to Truth Against the Machine.“Flint has the same problems as Detroit,” Stair claimed, “fucking n—-ers don’t pay their bills, believe me, I deal with them.”He continued, “They just don’t pay their bills. Well, Detroit didn’t collect on their bills, so they charged everybody else, but—Flint—Flint had to pay their bill to Detroit.”

