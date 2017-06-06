September Gaming Segment for June 6th, 2017

New this month
- Arms (Nintendo Switch) – June 16
- extendable arms fighting game that takes advantage of Switch’s controllers
- characters have different arm weapons – boxing gloves, multiple hit, whip arms, etc.
- Far Cry 5 drama
- Game is set in modern-day Montana and focuses on a Christian doomsday cult
- Was historically set in exotic locales, this is the first game set in America
- Here’s the image that set everyone off
- Some gamers have pushed to get the game cancelled – read this absolutely insane petition
E3 2017 – June 13-15
- Huge gaming convention at LA Convention Center – sold 15,000 passes at $1,000/ticket
- The leaks
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – screenshot leaked, could be set in ancient Egypt
- New, more powerful PlayStation 4 possible
- Nintendo promised a big E3 this year
- Mario/Rabbids crossover for Switch
- New Smash Bros for Switch
- SNES Classic Console in the same vein as the NES Classic
- Some 4K games for the newest Xbox
- Confirmed titles
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: WWII
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
