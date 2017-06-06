Life

September Gaming Segment for June 6th, 2017

New this month

  • Arms (Nintendo Switch) – June 16
    • extendable arms fighting game that takes advantage of Switch’s controllers
    • characters have different arm weapons – boxing gloves, multiple hit, whip arms, etc.

E3 2017 – June 13-15
  • Huge gaming convention at LA Convention Center – sold 15,000 passes at $1,000/ticket
  • The leaks
    • Assassin’s Creed: Origins – screenshot leaked, could be set in ancient Egypt
    • New, more powerful PlayStation 4 possible
    • Nintendo promised a big E3 this year
      • Mario/Rabbids crossover for Switch
      • New Smash Bros for Switch
      • SNES Classic Console in the same vein as the NES Classic
    • Some 4K games for the newest Xbox
  • Confirmed titles
    • Destiny 2
    • Call of Duty: WWII
    • South Park: The Fractured But Whole

