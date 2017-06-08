Boner Fight for June 8th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: CONDOMS ARE TOO MODERN FOR MIKE PENCE

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is the perfect running mate for a candidate who has pledged to “Make America Great Again,” in other words, to pull our country back in time, as Buzzfeed reminded us on Thursday by digging up some comments Pence made back in 2002. The gist: Even the George W. Bush administration was too “modern” and “liberal” for our would-be VP. In his comments, Pence—who has pushed radically anti-women and anti-abortion legislation, as my colleague Christina Cauterucci has written—was pooh-poohing basic sexual health practices. Pence was responding to then-Secretary of State Colin Powell articulating his support for condom usage in an MTV forum. Powell said, “I think it’s important for young people, especially, to protect themselves from the possibility of acquiring any sexually transmitted disease, but especially to protect themselves from HIV/AIDS, which is a plague that is upon the face of the earth.”

Boner Candidate #2: SEND ME MORE PICTURES OR ELSE

An Indiana man was busted for exchanging nude photos with an underage girl — after he shared them with the victim’s family and classmates for trying to call his bluff in a vicious “sextortion” plot, federal authorities say. Adam Russell Hegyi, 30, is accused of coercing the North Carolina girl — who he started talking to online when she was just 12 — to send him nude pictures and videos, and threatened to kill her and her family when she stopped giving him the graphic material, Department of Justice officials announced. “I have your address and the names and Facebook sites of everyone in your family,” Hegyi allegedly wrote in one message to the victim. “If you don’t want any of this to happen, you need to send more pics.”

