Geek News On The Radio for June 8th, 2017

‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Not Signed for Sequel

Sources say Warner Bros. will soon begin negotiations with Jenkins, who will have major leverage thanks to the movie’s historic opening weekend. A $103.3 million domestic opening usually means a sequel is a no-brainer — but director Patty Jenkins has yet to sign on the dotted line for a Wonder Woman follow-up.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Adds Muslim-American Superhero for Season 3

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” is adding a major character to its third season. Tala Ashe is joining the CW show as a series regular, Variety has learned. The actress will take on the role of Zari Adrianna Tomaz, a new member of the team aboard the Waverider. The character Zari Adrianna Tomaz is a Muslim-American woman from the year 2030 who lives in a world of contradictions — technology has brought about incredible change in her future, but too bad human nature hasn’t kept pace. Fear, prejudice and a lack of care for the planet have forced Zari to become a “grey hat hacktivist.”

Alex Kurtzman says that the ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ are joining the party. The Mummy, the first movie in Universal’s new Dark Universe, has yet to hit theaters, but the studio is already expanding its original slate of monster movies with two suitably retro additions. Read More Ron Perlman and David Harbour agree to Hellboy armistice The world is a dark and scary place, but at least there’s one bright spot we can all latch onto: Tonight, there is peace among Hellboys. The Hollywood Reporter says that old Hellboy actor Ron Perlman and new Hellboy actor David Harbour recently met up at the behest of comedian Patton Oswalt, who apparently convinced the two Hellboys to shake their Right Hands Of Doom and sit down to a friendly dinner. In early May, Millennium Films announced that it was rebooting the Hellboy series, with Neil Marshall replacing Guillermo Del Toro as the director and Harbour replacing Perlman as Hellboy himself. Read More