Boner Fight for Just 23rd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: NOT GAY

A Los Angeles jury handed out a $17.4 million award to a former sanitation worker who was relentlessly bullied for being gay – even though he isn’t. Jurors found the city was on the hook for doing nothing after James Pearl, 55, complained about the verbal abuse by his colleagues – who photoshopped pictures of him depicting a same-sex relationship with a subordinate, according to the Los Angeles Times. Pearl is now on permanent disability and suffers from physical and psychological damage. He told his supervisors about the abuse but they failed to take action.

Boner Candidate #2: BIKINI PAGEANT GOES VIOLENT

High heels helped bring a new low to bikini pageants. A bikini competition contestant faces a battery charge after the Florida pageant got so heated that she reportedly clobbered another competitor with a high-heeled shoe. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released a report Monday that said the feuding began at the Miss Sailfish Regatta Bikini Contest in Stuart, Florida, after the contestants got off the stage. According to TCPalm, the fight involved Erica Mize, 24, and her ex-boyfriend’s new flame, who had both entered the May 21 competition. Mize reportedly told the 23-year-old woman at the pageant that “you should go to the gyno because you’re in for a rude awakening.”

