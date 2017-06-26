Boner (Round One) for June 26th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THEM TENNESSEE TEEN AGE BOYS ARE REAL EXCITABLE.

A Tennessee woman named Tori Jenkins was left distraught according to her fiancé Tyler Newman after she was given the boot from a communal pool outside her apartment after folks in charge said her swimsuit might “excite teenage boys.” So I’m assuming they want all women in garment bags at the pool? Tyler took it to his Facebook to express his anger and to also explain the situation. Here is just part of what Tyler had to say on Facebook. “Today my fiancée was faced with either changing her bathing suit, covering up with shorts, or leaving the pool that we paid a $300 fee to maintain on top of a monthly rent of nearly $1000 (not including utilities and wifi). Tori was accused of wearing a “thong bathing suit” and told there were complaints about the way she was dressed after roughly 3 minutes tops, of us arriving there.”

Boner Candidate #2: THIS REALLY IS A HIGH CRIME AREA

While a television news crew was gathering footage for a story about crime in the Albuquerque downtown area, a thief drove off in the station’s SUV. The Albuquerque Journal reported the story Friday about the KOB-TV truck. KOB News Director Michelle Donaldson says the vehicle was recovered within a half hour without police assistance by following the GPS tracking device that was on board. She says the thief had fled the scene and the SUV was locked with the keys missing. The crew was in the area reporting on recent concerns about crime and safety.

Boner Candidate #3: HOW HORRIBLE ARE PEOPLE?

Family searches for plaque missing from 12-year-old girl’s grave. The family of 12-year-old Leslie Meyer is asking for the missing plaque on her gravestone to be returned or replaced. The little girl was buried at the Memorial Estates Cemetery in Cottonwood Heights almost 10 years ago to the day after she was killed in a car crash. Family noticed Saturday her memorial plaque was missing from the gravesite. They fear they may have been targeted. “I honestly don’t know what to think of it. It looks like someone tore out her photo. The bolts and all of it,” said Skye Meyer, Leslie’s aunt and good friend. “It’s a huge disrespect to the dead.”

