Boner Fight for March 19th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: I AM AN F’…ING JUDGE.

Wilfredo Benitez was passed out in the driver’s seat of his silver BMW hatchback at 2:13 a.m. with his hazard lights flashing along the shoulder of Route 80, records show. Two New Jersey state troopers who found his vehicle on the stretch of highway in Teaneck quickly began to suspect he was drunk. Benitez struggled with the field sobriety test, according to a police report, but insisted he wasn’t a “drug addict” or “a drunk.” He was “a f–king judge,” he said. Newly obtained video shows Benitez — a municipal judge in East Orange, Belleville and Bloomfield — repeatedly told the two troopers about his position before they cuffed him on suspicion of drunken driving. He then told the trooper reading him his rights that he was “being a d–k,” the video shows. Police later administered a breath test that found Benitez’s blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit, but the court case against the judge fell apart because of flaws in the investigation, NJ Advance Media has learned.

Boner Candidate #2: JUST LET THE KID HAVE HIS MERIT BADGES.

PAYSON, Utah — A family is suing the Boy Scouts of America, claiming the organization discriminated against their 15-year-old son who has low functioning Down Syndrome and autism. Logan Blythe has spent years completing as many tasks as possible to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. His sash is filled with more than 20 merit badges he’s earned. In November, the Utah National Parks Council approved Logan’s Eagle Scout rank.“When we actually got the approval, he was so elated and the three people that approved it actually took pictures of it because he was so happy and overjoyed,” said Chad Blythe, Logan’s father. He tells FOX 13, just a day later, it was taken away. “We contacted national, and national said, no,” Chad Blythe said. Logan’s low functioning Down syndrome prevents him from doing some of the tasks the Boy Scouts require to earn the Eagle Scout rank. His father described how Logan’s disability impacts his efforts to earn the swimming badge.

