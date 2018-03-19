Geek News on the Radio for March 19th, 2018

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Unites Marvel’s All-Stars

Don’t blink or you’ll miss one of more than a dozen superheroes featured in the new trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War.” Marvel’s all-star adventure brings together not only Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) from the Avengers, but also the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Bradley Cooper’s Rocket and Vin Diesel’s Groot) and — oh yeah — Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), whose stand-alone movie has grossed more than half a billion dollars in the United States alone.

Read More

What more do you need? Sheesh