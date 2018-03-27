Boner Fight for March 27th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: DODGE THE FATHER

In case the photo is too blurry, it says “Dodge the father, Ram the daughter” because he is driving a Dodge Ram. So I guess disgusting messages on vehicles in West Valley isn’t limited to racism. Maybe this guy doesn’t mean it literally, or in the violent manner it implies… but maybe he does. Who knows? Displaying it like a personal motto make me think it’s more than just a tasteless joke. It’s things like this that make me a little more nervous every day as a small and fairly physically weak woman to go places by myself and be wary of strangers. I don’t want to be afraid – I am a pretty friendly person and like to get to know new people all the time. However, my fears are getting the better of me. I have further theories on how these and other feelings in people living in these times are a big reason why there is such a surge of enthusiasm for super hero culture, but that’s a topic for another time…

Email sent to Bill.

Boner Candidate #3: IF IT WEREN’T FOR YOUR DEAD CLASSMATES NO ONE WOULD KNOW YOU.

As they’ve stepped out of the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and into the national spotlight, the Parkland, Fla., teenagers have become Twitter influencers, TV news show mainstays and the stoic-faced subjects of a Time magazine cover. But they’ve also increasingly become targets: Their most prominent critics are people who see them less as survivors of a tragedy and more as pawns in a larger effort to influence gun policy. The latest attack came from Colion Noir, a host on NRATV who took to the airwaves on the eve of the Parkland teens-led March on Washington, telling them: “No one would know your names” if a student gunman hadn’t stormed into their school and killed three staff members and 14 students. “To all the kids from Parkland getting ready to use your First Amendment to attack everyone else’s Second Amendment at your march on Saturday, I wish a hero like Blaine Gaskill had been at Marjory Douglas High School last month because your classmates would still be alive and no one would know your names, because the media would have completely and utterly ignored your story, the way they ignored his,” Noir said.

