Boner Fight for March 2nd, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: NOEL GIVES THE MIDDLE FINGER TO MANY UTAHNS

The Utah State Legislature will consider a proposal to name a road after President Trump. Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, introduced House Bill 481 on Thursday, which would rename the Utah National Parks Highway as the “Donald J. Trump Utah National Parks Highway.” Rep. Noel told FOX 13 it was in appreciation for the president’s work on public lands, particularly shrinking Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments and advocating for local control of public lands. “I believe and trust what he’s done and I think we ought to recognize him for that. This is to dispel the myths that come out in the news that this guy is going to damage the public lands. He’s not,” Rep. Noel said.

Boner Candidate #2: I THINK MY EARS ARE BLEEDING

The Utah House of Representatives said Wednesday that some of its lawmakers had "taken the time" to explain how a bill becomes a law by creating a "rap parody" set to the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" theme song. Readers may not even have to view the video, which has been described as "embarrassing," "abysmal" and "a nightmare," to ask the inevitable question: Why? Even Salt Lake City's Department of Health seemed to troll the lawmakers. A spokeswoman for the Utah House told HuffPost that the video grew out of an idea provided by an intern in the chamber's communications department. The intern thought it would be "a fun and creative way" to make people more aware of the legislative process.