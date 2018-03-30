Boner Fight for March 30th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: MOMMY NEEDS SOME ALONE TIME

A woman has been charged with leaving her two young children outside for six hours while allegedly doing drugs. Samantha Rose Ann Espinoza, 30, of American Fork, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with two counts of endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of child abuse, a class B misdemeanor. On Saturday, Espinoza “locked her 2-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter out in 47-degree weather for about six hours,” according to charging documents. Police say neighbors noticed the children outside and provided food and extra clothes at various times throughout the afternoon. The 2-year-old, specifically, told one neighbor he was cold, the charges state. “The 2-year-old was also wandering through the middle of the parking lot/road,” according to the charges. Police and neighbors attempted to contact the mother without success, investigators said. When police arrived at the scene, an officer got the mother’s door open and called out to her.

Boner Candidate #2: WE ARE A SOCIETY OF RULES.

In February 2016, fourteen-year old Austin Hancock opened fire at Madison High School in Butler County, Ohio and wounded two students. A little over two years later, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports, 43 students at Madison High School have been given detention after their decision to participate in the March 14th nationwide student walkout to protest school shootings. One of the students given detention, Cooper Caffrey, was one of the students shot that February day. On the day of the walkout, the Enquirer says, Caffrey and 42 of his fellow students decided on an impromptu protest after the principal of the school said that anyone who decided to “disrupt the school day” would be punished. Despite warnings of school resource officers not to go past a certain point, they made it to the side of the building and said a prayer.

