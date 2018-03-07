Boner Fight for March 7th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: MA’AM, THIS WAS RACIST 40 YEARS AGO TOO.

A mural depicting a lynching at South Cumberland Elementary School Facebook A Tennessee elementary school has modified a mural depicting a lynching and removed another of a Confederate flag after it received complaints over the “racist” works, according to reports. South Cumberland Elementary School in Nashville made the changes at the school over the weekend. “When the school was named almost 40 years ago, you didn’t have this conversation about the Confederate flag…We realize times have changed,” schools chief Janet Graham told the Crossville Chronicle.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I’M JUST AN AMATEUR WHITE SUPREMACIST…IT’S A HOBBY.

The Florida middle school teacher accused of spreading racist views in the classroom claims the white nationalist podcast she secretly ran was a “hobby” and her comments were “political satire and exaggeration.” Crystal River Middle School social studies teacher Dayanna Volitich doesn’t deny she operated the podcast “Unapologetic” under the pseudonym Tiana Dalichov, in a statement released Sunday by her attorney to NBC News. She maintains she simply “employed political satire and exaggeration, mainly to the end of attracting listeners and followers and generating conversation about the content discussed between myself and my guest.” In a Feb. 26 episode, Volitich, 25, had argued that “science” has proven some races are more intelligent than others. She also bragged about spouting her racist beliefs at the school and hiding her repugnant views from other teachers, administrators and parents. When one of her guests suggested that white supremacists should hide their views to infiltrate public schools and become teachers, Volitich replied: “Right, I’m absolutely one of them.”

Read More