Boner Fight for May 12th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: AND IT HAPPENS AGAIN

A swastika has been found drawn on the Anne Frank Human Right Memorial in Idaho, but authorities are not sure if it is new or part of vandalism found earlier this week. The Idaho Statesman reports the swastika had been found Wednesday. On Tuesday, a cluster of different racist and anti-Semitic vandalism had been discovered on the memorial. The Wassmuth Center, whose offices stand next to the memorial, is raising money to replace the vandalized tablets, which were damaged during efforts to clean the graffiti tags off them.

Boner Candidate #2: WE TOOK HIM OUTSIDE…OCCASIONALLY

A 14-year-old boy Israeli boy was held captive by his parents in his home for at least eight years, only taken outside occasionally — inside a cage, authorities said Thursday. Environmental workers who responded to complaints of an overpowering stench inside the building in the city of Hadera called police after they found a sealed apartment, which they thought contained a decayed body. “The police knocked on the door and no one answered. They ultimately entered through the window,” city environmental chief Yitzhak Buzaglo told the Israeli Haaretz newspaper.

