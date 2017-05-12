Boner (Round Two) for May 12th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: RADIO SCUM

Most radio listeners who hear a public service announcement about child pornography would expect it to focus on fighting crime and stopping abuse. But for at least two years, the audience of an Arizona radio station instead heard tips on avoiding prosecution over possessing photos of “naked juveniles.” After a public outcry that included a local TV report that drew the notice of the local sheriff — and reportedly drew the ire of advertisers — the station dubbed Cave 97.7 has now ceased airing the PSA that was recorded by Paul Lotsof, the self-declared CAVEMANager of the country music station.

Boner Candidate #2: I NEEDED SOME SEED MONEY FOR MY SMALL BUSINESS

The treasurer of a high school tasked with organizing money for a senior party allegedly stole nearly $9,000 and diverted half of it to a PayPal account for her sex toy business, authorities said. Jill Lynn Fiedler, 38, of Rosemount, Minn., admitted to Apple Valley police in late March that she made the transactions totaling $8,727 in unauthorized checks, debit card transactions or cash withdrawals while overseeing the fundraising for the senior class party at Eastview High School in Apple Valley, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 9. The unauthorized transactions dating back to October included a $414 charge to AT&T, a $200 cash withdrawal and six charges from a PayPal account totaling $4,325 to Pure Romance, a retailer that sells beauty products and the “hottest bedroom accessories,” including sex toys, lingerie and more, according to its website.

Boner Candidate #3: WE TOOK HIM OUTSIDE…OCCASIONALLY

A 14-year-old boy Israeli boy was held captive by his parents in his home for at least eight years, only taken outside occasionally — inside a cage, authorities said Thursday. Environmental workers who responded to complaints of an overpowering stench inside the building in the city of Hadera called police after they found a sealed apartment, which they thought contained a decayed body. “The police knocked on the door and no one answered. They ultimately entered through the window,” city environmental chief Yitzhak Buzaglo told the Israeli Haaretz newspaper.

