Boner (Round One) for May 12th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: TIME FOR DANCE CLASS

Local parents are outraged after students are caught on camera ‘twerking’ and giving male students lap dances inside a classroom. The incident reportedly happened at Success Academy, an alternative school in Fort Myers. Now parents want to know how administrators could let this happen. A concerned viewer shared multiple videos with Four In Your Corner claiming chaos is erupting in classrooms under the supervision of staff. “This is like softcore porn in a school,” she said. “This is supposed to be an alternative school, a school of discipline, a school of restorative justice and I don’t see any justice being restored.”

Boner Candidate #2: I REALLY NEED SOME BEER

Police in suburban Cleveland say a half-naked man intentionally crashed his car into a closed convenience store to get beer, injuring himself and a store employee. Rocky River police say the 45-year-old driver was wearing nothing from the waist down when he crashed through a store wall early Sunday and told the worker he needed beer. Police say the man barricaded himself in a beer cooler and told police to shoot him, but they subdued him with a stun device. The driver was taken to a hospital, as was the store employee, who suffered leg and chest injuries that weren’t considered critical.

Boner Candidate #3: AND IT HAPPENS AGAIN

A swastika has been found drawn on the Anne Frank Human Right Memorial in Idaho, but authorities are not sure if it is new or part of vandalism found earlier this week. The Idaho Statesman reports the swastika had been found Wednesday. On Tuesday, a cluster of different racist and anti-Semitic vandalism had been discovered on the memorial. The Wassmuth Center, whose offices stand next to the memorial, is raising money to replace the vandalized tablets, which were damaged during efforts to clean the graffiti tags off them.

