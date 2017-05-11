Fresh X: Blink-182 “Wildfire”

“California” deluxe edition is out on May 19th

They just can’t seem to help themselves. Another new track from the upcoming deluxe edition was released today and the band is calling it a cross between a song from “Enema of the State” and “California.” But aren’t they all?

Think of your fave song from Enema of the State. Now think of your fave song from California. Now imagine them in 🖤 https://t.co/JifnIo0zzE — blink-182 (@blink182) May 11, 2017