News

Fresh X: Blink-182 “Wildfire”

Posted on

“California” deluxe edition is out on May 19th

They just can’t seem to help themselves. Another new track from the upcoming deluxe edition was released today and the band is calling it a cross between a song from “Enema of the State” and “California.” But aren’t they all?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top