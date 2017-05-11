Fresh X: Linkin Park “Invisible”

More from the upcoming album, “One More Light”

The new album will be released on May 19th and there has been a lot of online criticism regarding the band’s new sound. So much so that Chester lashed out at fans this week this week in an interview with NME that:

“When we made ‘Hybrid Theory’, I was the oldest guy in the band and in my early ’20s. That’s why I guess I’m like: ‘Why are we still talking about ‘Hybrid Theory’? It’s fucking years ago. It’s a great record, we love it. Like, move the fuck on. You know what I mean?”

To be fair to fans “Hybrid Theory” sold 30 million albums worldwide making it one of the biggest debut albums of all times.

Anyway, enjoy they lyrics video for “Invisible.”