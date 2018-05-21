Boner Fight for May 21st, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: SOMETIMES I’M ASHAMED TO BE A MEMBER OF THE HUMAN RACE.

A plane passenger allegedly punched a deaf pregnant woman in her stomach during an altercation that started with a complaint about her family’s service dog, police in Florida said. Video taken inside Orlando International Airport, where the flight from Colorado Springs, Colorado, landed, captured two men chasing each other around the terminal on Thursday. It also showed the pregnant woman’s fiance, whom the police named as 30-year-old Matthew Silvay, tackling passenger Timothy Manley, 59, to the ground. Silvay is also deaf, according to police. According to the police report obtained by HuffPost, the hostilities first began when Manley’s wife, 56-year-old Petrini Manley, complained about being allergic to dogs during the plane’s descent.

Boner Candidate #2: SO, WHO IS SICK AND STUPID IN THIS STORY?

A prejudiced California pol likely flushed whatever election hopes she had down the drain after targeting a transgender person in a restaurant bathroom. Social-media users are attacking Republican ­congressional candidate Jazmina Saavedra over her videotaped harassment of a transgender woman who used a ladies’ room at a Los Angeles Denny’s last week. “We’re going to run you out of power,” a Twitter user wrote in Spanish yesterday. “You’re stupid and you have no respect for women. You bring shame to Latinas.” Saavedra tried to portray herself as the victim. “Sorry losers and haters! The more you lie, the more I win,” she blathered in a Saturday tweet. “I’ve been called ‘wetback’ ‘beaner’ and everything else… @Twitter then blames me and censors me?”

