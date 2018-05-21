Geek News on the Radio for May 21st, 2018

‘Deadpool 2’ Steals No. 1 Spot At The Box Office From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Deadpool might not consider himself a superhero, but its latest installment is off to a powerful start. The Marvel Comics film from 20th Century Fox debuted in North American with $125 million in 4,349 locations. That wasn’t enough to match the debut of its predecessor, 2016′s “Deadpool,” which had the biggest opening ever for an R-rated film with $132.4 million. The Ryan Reynolds-starrer bowed overseas with $176 million for a global weekend total of $301 million. Read More

A NEW ‘THUNDERCATS’ REBOOT HAS A TOTALLY DIFFERENT LOOK THAN THE ORIGINAL CARTOON

Is nothing sacred? Why do so many icons fall to the need to reuse old ideas? Thundercats, the favorite cartoon of 1980s latchkey kids eating Twinkies in the den after school, is coming back. Only it’s not, exactly. The new cartoon is calling itself Thundercats. But this? This is not the show we know.

‘Star Wars’: Lando Calrissian’s ‘Pansexuality’ Means Nothing if It’s Not in the Films

Is Donald Glover playing a queer character in Solo: A Star Wars Story? Of course not. According to screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan, who co-wrote the film with his father, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi scribe Lawrence Kasdan, he might be pansexual. Based on banter between Glover’s Lando Calrissian and Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo in Solo that read as “flirting,” Huffington Post reporter Bill Bradley asked Kasdan if Lando is pansexual. Not bisexual mind you, but pansexual—probably because most Americans just learned the word after Janelle Monáe came out as pansexual in Rolling Stone.

The Goatee Is Definitely Coming To Arrow, According To Stephen Amell

Over the course of its six seasons, Arrow has progressively gotten more and more comic book-y. While in the earlier seasons it was more grounded and gritty, it eventually began to lighten the mood and include superpowers into the mix. The show has come a long way but it still fails to give fans the one thing they truly want: Green Arrow with a goatee. The iconic facial hair for the comics has yet to make an appearance on the show, but after six seasons, Stephen Amell is finally caving and just giving the people what they want.

