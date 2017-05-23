Boner Fight for May 23rd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THE VICTIM SHOULD HAVE THE RIGHT OF FIRST PUNCH

A Pennsylvania man faces charges after he mocked and then sucker-punched a person with cerebral palsy as he left a convenience store. Barry Baker, 29, of Coatesville, was charged with simple assault after a May 10 incident outside of a 7-Eleven in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Authorities said that Baker was caught on video imitating how a 22-year-old man with cerebral palsy walked from his car into the store. When the man emerged from the store, Baker continued to mock him and then punched him in the face without warning, according to news station KYW-TV.

Boner Candidate #2: I BET HE’S DONE MORNING RADIO TOO

David Leavitt, a freelance writer and Twitch streamer, decided to tweet out a few idiotic jokes after news broke of the fatal bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. (Leavitt deleted the first tweet, below is the screen grab.)

Leavitt has written for CBS Local, the now-defunct Examiner, and AXS.com, which appeared to have scrubbed his work from the site. He admitted to CJR, however, that he makes much of his money from sponsored Instagram posts and tweets. “These days,” he said, “I find that I’m getting paid more for a sponsored tweet or Instagram post that takes less than a minute, than I do for actual journalism.”

