Boner Fight for May 23rd, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: RIGHT. THEY’LL BE TAKING WHITE MEN TO INTERNMENT CAMPS ANY DAY NOW.

Richard Paul Evans is the beloved author of the Christmas Box and the Michael Vey series. His Utah roots make him a popular beehive state read, but lately, he has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. At least one fellow female author has accused him of inappropriate behavior claiming that he touched her inappropriately and kissed her at the Comic Con Convention. Evans, in a sit down interview with 2News reporter, Chris Jones, addressed the allegations against him. He also ventured into unexpected territory saying that “there is a war on men, and that men, white men in particular, are under attack, oppressed by a changing culture, victims of an extremist feminist agenda.” “There are books written that say, again that men should be taken out, that they should account for no more than 10% of the population, well that makes men feel like Jews in Nazi Germany,” Evans said.

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU’RE GAY YOU’LL HAVE TO READ EVEN MORE BIBLE VERSES.

An Oregon principal has resigned after a months-long investigation into how the high school under his leadership discriminated against LGBTQ students, including forcing them to read the Bible as punishment. When Liv Funk and Hailey Smith, two female students at North Bend High School in Coos County, began dating, they started to face discrimination — and even threats to their safety — from students and staff alike. For example, one teacher equated homosexuality with bestiality, and the school’s police officer told the young couple they were going to hell. “One of the first major incidents happened just a couple months after the start of my sophomore year,” Funk wrote in a public letter. “My girlfriend and I were walking to her car. The principal’s son was in his car and accelerated very close to us, yelling ‘faggot’ out the window as he drove away.”

