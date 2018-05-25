Boner Fight for May 25th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: YOU SAY YOU ARE NOT DICKS BUT MAYBE YOU ARE.

A North Myrtle Beach pawn shop’s sign about AR-15 assault-style rifles has sparked a conversation on social media, WPDE reports. Their sign reads, “We sell AR-15’s because we’re not Dick’s.” Barbara Davey, a manager at Crossroads Pawn and Audio, said the sign was a simple marketing idea. Several people have chimed in online with their thoughts on the sign. Some were critical of the sign’s message. “It’s disgusting, owners are $$$$ hungry,” Kenneth Kane said. “Besides being crass, it’s completely tone deaf considering it’s proximity to the high school and the timing of the latest school shooting massacre. I feel bad for the students who have to drive by it every day,” Kate Martin said.

Boner Candidate #2: SHED? WHAT SHED?

Authorities in Maine said three men were arrested after being caught in the act of using a pickup truck to drag a stolen 25-foot shed down a road. Maine State Police said troopers responded Sunday to a report of . used to drag the large shed, which was not on any kind of trailer, down a road in Lebanon. Troopers arrived to find the shed still being dragged and blocking half the road. Police arrested suspects Matthew Thompson, Timothy James and Robert Breton after verifying that the shed had been stolen from a foreclosed property.

