Boner Fight for May 2nd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THE CIVIL WAR…WHY COULDNT THEY HAVE JUST WORKED THAT OUT?

The U.S. president had a historical question: Why did America’s Civil War happen? “Why could that one not have been worked out?” Remarks by Donald Trump, aired Monday, showed presidential uncertainty about the origin and necessity of the Civil War, a defining event in U.S. history with slavery at its core. Trump also declared that President Andrew Jackson was angry about “what was happening” with regard to the war, which started 16 years after his death, and could have stopped it if still in office. Trump, who has at times shown a shaky grasp of U.S. history, questioned why issues couldn’t have been settled to prevent the war that followed the secession of 11 Southern states from the Union and brought death to more than 600,000 Americans, North and South.

Boner Candidate #2: NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPUNISHED

Anil Vennavalli proved that no good deed goes unpunished. “How can they do this in this situation? I felt very bad,” the married dad of two told The Post.The data administrator was headed to work Friday morning from Edison, N.J., to Manhattan when he watched a woman faint and collapse onto the tracks — when he rushed down to help her, a thief swiped his backpack. Vennavalli didn’t think twice when he saw Madhuri Recherla, 26, faint and fall onto the tracks. He put his backpack down on the platform, climbed down with another commuter and carried the woman to safety. She had fainted because she didn’t have anything to eat or drink that morning.

